Rogue roofers from Irchester and Rushden jailed for conning elderly out of thousands of pounds

Four rogue roofers who together conned thousands of pounds out of elderly victims across Northamptonshire and beyond have been jailed.

Northampton Crown Court today (October 30) heard how John Lee, 44, Michael Rooksby, 28, and Charles Michael Hugh Doherty, 33, all of Gipsy Lane, Irchester, and Charles Doherty, 28, of Newton Road, Rushden, swindled 28 households across the Midlands out of more than £138,000.

They used cold-calling tactics on elderly and vulnerable homeowners offering to “fix their roofs”, before ordering them to pay thousands of pounds for their “negligible” work.

Five of their victims have now died, including one elderly man from Northampton who was left penniless by the crooks.

The four were sentenced to a total of more than 12 years.