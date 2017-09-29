Robbers steal £38k IN CASH from man minutes after he left Market Square bank

A man was punched to the ground and robbed of £38,000 after withdrawing the cash from a Northampton town centre bank.

Police are investigating after a couple left Santander Bank in Market Square some time between 3.20pm and 3.40pm on Thursday, September 28.

The victim began walking towards his car parked in nearby Guildhall Road but realised he was being followed by an unknown man and then, once in Guildhall Road itself, he was grabbed.

A struggle over the cash bag followed before the victim was punched, causing him to fall to the ground.

The robber then ran off with the bag of cash in the direction of Angel Street.

Police have a good description of the offender who as white and possibly Eastern European. He was stocky, about 5ft 8in with a dark black beard leading up to his hair which was also black in colour. His hair was messy short and flat.

He was described as having a rough-skinned face and he was carrying a black phone in his hand which he was looking down at as he walked.

He was wearing a black leather jacket which looked worn, blue denim jeans and black sunglasses, which he took off just before he robbed the victim.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.