Road closure in place as crews tackle Corby fire

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire on Corby’s Willowbrook North Industrial Estate.

The top end of Steel Road is currently closed, with traffic unable to enter Steel Road from the A6116 roundabout.

Police and fire are advising motorists to avoid the area.

The fire service says they were called to an incident in Arkwright Road just before 3.30pm, but no further details about the blaze are known at this stage.