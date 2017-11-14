Rising blues star Laurence Jones talks about life with Crohn’s as he prepares for Corby charity gig

One of the UK’s most talented young blues artists is visiting Corby to play a charity gig raising money and awareness for Crohn’s Disease.
Laurence Jones is appearing at The Raven Hotel in Rockingham Road next Saturday, November 25.
Jones is a familiar face on the UK blues’ scene, having recorded several albums in a career which began when he was still a teenager.
He is playing the charity gig in aid of Crohn’s and Colitis UK as he himself suffers from Crohn’s – a disease which affects the bowels and digestive system.
Laurence said: “I have suffered from it for about eight years, since I was 18.
“When I was diagnosed it completely changed my life. I need to have regular blood transfusions and I take ten tablets a day, as well as having to carefully monitor my diet.
Laurence’s career regularly takes him abroad to Europe.
He added: “It can be really difficult when you’re on the road and not always able to eat very well. A lot of my time is spent in planes, hotels and tour vans and on the worst days I can feel really fatigues and sick. It is not a pleasant disease at all.”
Laurence, whose fifth album – The Truth – was released just a few weeks ago – said he is hoping to raise more awareness of Crohn’s, as well as money for a charity which he says is close to his heart.
Tickets for the gig on November 25 cost £13 in advance (£15 on the door), on 01536 202313 or online at www.cornmarketblues.co.uk. Support on the evening is provided by the Aiden Pryor Band.
