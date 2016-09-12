Reward of £300 offered by Corby man who lost his mobile phone

A Corby man has appealed for the public’s help in returning his mobile phone after driving off with his handset on his car’s roof.

Carl Ontong left his home in the early hours of Friday (September 8) as he went to visit his mum to celebrate her 80th birthday.

Mr Ontong believes the phone could be in Steyning Close.

But as he packed his suitcase into his car he put his phone on his roof - only to drive off without realising.

The phone has sentimental photos and data on its SD card and he’s offering a £300 reward to anyone who can return it.

He said: “I am appealing to anyone that may have seen it to please hand it in to the Corby Police Station.

“The chances are that it fell off somewhere on Steyning Close, Tower Hill, or even Gainsborough Road.

“If the phone has been damaged from the fall, I don’t care, I need to recover my SD card and sim card containing sentimental photos and data.

“I will offer a reward of £ 300 for the return of the phone, with no questions asked, and irrespective of the condition.”

Mr Ontong’s phone is a new gold Samsung S7 Edge with a gold flip cover.

If you find it, please hand it in to Corby Police station.