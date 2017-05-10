REVIEW: The Addams Family at Derngate, Northampton

It’s the Addams Family - click click - and anyone going to see it this week is set for a spook-tacular show!

Everyone’s favourite kooky family are now on stage in the UK premiere of this musical comedy from the writers of multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys, with music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lippa.

Cameron Blakely as Gomez and Sam Womack as Morticia in The Addams Family (picture by Matt Martin)

It is running at the Derngate in Northampton until Saturday (May 13) and if you fancy spending an evening with the creepiest family in the neighbourhood, book your seats now.

There’s a fabulous cast including Samantha Womack, fresh from almost a decade in Eastenders as Ronnie Mitchell, and Les Dennis, well-known for being in show business for more than 45 years but who also left soapland quite recently in a coffin.

The scene is set as Wednesday Addams (Carrie Hope Fletcher), who is all grown up now, has a shocking secret that only Gomez (Cameron Blakely) knows.

She’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family.

Les Dennis as Uncle Fester (centre)

With his cherished Morticia (Samantha Womack) in the dark, will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

The invite to dinner alongside Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley and more allows the audience to sit back and enjoy a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship.

With a live orchestra and original score, The Addams Family is entertaining from start to finish and well worth seeing.

Womack is magical as Morticia, Blakely is perfect as the charming Gomez and Dennis shines as Uncle Fester - with or without an electric lightbulb in his mouth.

Carrie Hope Fletcher was delightful as the ultimate princess of darkness and Dickon Gough was just lovable as Lurch.

The musical comedy is funny, fresh and full of energy - you’ll struggle to leave the theatre without singing the Addams family theme tune and clicking your fingers in time.

And in homage to ‘The Game,’ a full disclosure from me - I loved it!