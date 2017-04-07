REVEALED: Two more restaurants join the line-up for Rushden Lakes

Shoppers could soon be tucking into food from two well-known restaurant chains at Rushden Lakes.

Pizza Express, Wildwood and Gourmet Burger Kitchen were recently named as being among the restaurants coming to Rushden Lakes.

And the Northants Telegraph can reveal that it looks like Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito will be joining them as somewhere to eat at the former Skew Bridge site just off the A45 at Rushden.

Both chains have applied for a premises licence at Rushden Lakes.

Frankie & Benny’s serves Italian and American comfort-food classics, and Chiquito specialises in Tex-Mex foods.

The well-known chains have both applied for a premises licence to cover the sale of alcohol, late night refreshment and recorded music for units at the major retail and leisure development.

The first phase of the Rushden Lakes scheme is due to open in July and will be followed by phase two of the development, which includes more shops, more restaurants and a 14-screen cinema.

The licence applications by Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito will be considered by East Northants Council.