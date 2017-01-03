REVEALED: The youngest and oldest arrests made by Northamptonshire Police last year

A 93-year-old who officers believed had tried to kill somebody was the oldest person arrested by Northamptonshire Police last year.

A Freedom of Information request made by this newspaper revealed the five oldest and youngest arrests by the force.

The 93-year-old was not charged with attempted murder and was subsequently released.

The next oldest arrests were two 84-year-olds, one on suspicion of drink-driving and one over an allegation of a sex offence.

The drink-driver was charged but the alleged sex offender was released.

An 82-year-old was also charged with drink-driving after being arrested, with another 82-year-old arrested over a court warrant.

The youngest arrest made by Northamptonshire Police officers was of a child aged just 11.

The youngster was arrested for burglary and made subject of a youth restorative disposal order.

This means there is an option for an apology or for the young person to put right the harm or loss they have caused.

There were also four 12-year-olds who were arrested last year.

One was charged with arson, with another charged with burglary.

Two who were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and immigration matters were later released.

Of the offences involving the youngest offenders, two took place in Kettering, one in Northampton, one in Wellingborough and one on the M1 in Leicestershire.

Of those involving the oldest offenders, two took place in Daventry, two in Northampton and one in Wellingborough.

The police have refused to say which offence took place in which town over fears that the people arrested could be identified.

They also said if they linked the towns to the offences then the offender would know it was them and take ‘bragging rights’.