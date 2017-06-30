Revealed! The winner of the Northamptonshire Education Awards primary school of the year

Staff and pupils at a school in Kettering were celebrating after winning the title of Primary School of the Year in our Education Awards.

St Andrew's CofE Primary School received their award at a prize-giving ceremony at Wicksteed Park, which also sponsored the category, earlier this week. The Education Awards are run by the Northampton Chronicle & Echo, the Northants Telegraph and the Daventry Express.

The finalists of the Education Awards Primary School of the Year, Greenfields Barn Primary School, Standens Barn Primary School and Windmill School in Raunds

Finalists included Greenfields Primary School, Standens Barn Primary School and Windmill School in Raunds. They were presented with certificates by Wicky Bear.

Judges were looking at the performance of the schools over the past 12 months, but were keen to see examples of schools that went beyond academic achievement, demonstrating innovation, imagination and efforts to develop children in a variety of ways.

In summing up St Andrew's CofE Primary School, the panel said: "St Andrew’s is a school that has gone through significant change over the last three years but through its team spirit, united aims, and passion for delivering the best possible environment and education for their children, they have made significant changes to impact and improve the life chances of their children."