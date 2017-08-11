REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Wellingborough as rated by you

Albany House Medical Centre is the best GP surgery in Wellingborough, according to the results of a patient survey.

The practice in Queen Street came out on top with 92 per cent of patients who go there saying they had a ‘good’ experience.

Redwell Medical Centre scored the second highest with 91 per cent, with all practices in the town scoring higher than the national average of 85 per cent.

Practices in Wollaston and Bozeat, which come under the same banner, scored 82 per cent with Irchester Surgery scoring 71 per cent.

Wollaston and Bozeat came out on top for the percentage of patients saying it was easy to get through on the phone with 81 per cent, with Albany House having the most helpful receptionists (90 per cent).

Castlefields Medical Centre and Wollaston and Bozeat scored the highest for patients being able to get an appointment at 89 per cent.

98 per cent of patients at Queensway Medical Centre and Albany House said their appointment was convenient, with Redwell Medical Centre coming bottom with 86 per cent.

Irchester Surgery fell below the national average in a number of areas, with just 30 per cent of patients saying they don’t have to wait too long to be seen.

Queensway Medical Centre gained top marks for having trust and confidence in GPs, with a fantastic 100 per cent of patients saying they had so.

Wollaston and Bozeat, Abbey Medical Practice, Earls Barton Medical Centre and Castlefields all scored higher than the national average of 95 per cent.

100 per cent of patients at Queensway Medical Centre also said they trust in their nurse.

As a clinical commissioning group, Nene CCG said they were pleased with the results but will strive to do better.

Dr Darin Seiger, GP chair of NHS Nene Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “This is a great demonstration of the hard work our primary care teams and patient engagement groups put in to making a trip to the GP a positive experience from start to finish.

“We are pleased with the results but we are keen to do even better.

“Our 68 member practices are working closer together than ever before to deliver the best possible care and experience for our population.

“Most of our practices are now developing a model called Primary Care Homes where they work closely with other health professionals, such as physiotherapists, clinical pharmacists and mental health workers, to ensure patients are seen quickly by the person most able to meet their needs.

“This is underpinned by the extra training reception staff are currently undertaking, called Care Navigation, where they will ask the patient’s permission to find out a little bit more about their issue so that they can direct them to the right person at the right time.”

Percentage of patients who said they had a ‘good’ experience at their GP surgery (national average 85 per cent):

Wollaston and Bozeat Surgeries - 82 per cent

Queensway Medical Centre - 87 per cent

Abbey Medical Practice - 87 per cent

Earls Barton Medical Centre - 87 per cent

Castlefields Medical Centre - 89 per cent

Redwell Medical Centre - 91 per cent

Irchester Surgery - 71 per cent

Albany House Medical Centre - 92 per cent