REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in Kettering as rated by you

Mawsley Village Surgery is the best GP practice in the Kettering district, according to the results of a patient survey.

The surgery in School Road came out on top with 94 per cent of patients who go there saying they had a ‘good’ experience.

Dryland Medical Centre narrowly came second, scoring 93 per cent.

Burton Latimer Medical Centre scored the lowest with 66 per cent, well below the national average of 85 per cent.

The Burton Latimer Practice and Rothwell Medical Centre, which incorporates Desborough Surgery as well, both scored poorly for patients able to get through on the phone.

Just 31 per cent of patients who go to the practices said it was easy to get through.

Dryland Medical Centre scored the highest for receptionists’ helpfulness, with 95 per cent saying those who answered the phone were helpful.

Linden Avenue Medical Centre came bottom for the percentage of patients able to get an appointment last time they wanted to at 64 per cent.

Mawsley Village Surgery came top with 92 per cent.

Headlands Surgery scored the highest for convenience of appointments with 98 per cent saying their last appointment was, narrowly beating Rothwell Medical Centre in second.

Weavers Medical Centre was the highest-performing practice for patients saying they had trust in their GP with a huge 99 per cent of patients saying they did.

100 per cent of those who answered the survey from Headlands Surgery said they had trust in their nurse.

Eskdaill Medical Centre just beat the national average for patients saying they were satisfied with their surgery’s opening hours, scoring 78 per cent.

As a clinical commissioning group, Nene CCG said they were pleased with the results but will strive to do better.

Dr Darin Seiger, GP chair of NHS Nene Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “This is a great demonstration of the hard work our primary care teams and patient engagement groups put in to making a trip to the GP a positive experience from start to finish.

“We are pleased with the results but we are keen to do even better.

“Our 68 member practices are working closer together than ever before to deliver the best possible care and experience for our population.

“Most of our practices are now developing a model called Primary Care Homes where they work closely with other health professionals, such as physiotherapists, clinical pharmacists and mental health workers, to ensure patients are seen quickly by the person most able to meet their needs.

“This is underpinned by the extra training reception staff are currently undertaking, called Care Navigation, where they will ask the patient’s permission to find out a little bit more about their issue so that they can direct them to the right person at the right time.”

Percentage of patients who said they had a ‘good’ experience at their GP surgery (national average 85 per cent):

Headlands Surgery - 84 per cent

Eskdaill Medical Centre - 86 per cent

Weavers Medical Centre - 87 per cent

Dryland Medical Centre - 93 per cent

Mawsley Village Surgery - 94 per cent

Burton Latimer Medical Centre - 66 per cent

Linden Avenue Medical Centre - 70 per cent

Rothwell Medical Centre (including Desborough Surgery) - 74 per cent