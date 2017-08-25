REVEALED: The best and worst GP surgeries in East Northamptonshire as rated by you

Irthlingborough’s Spinney Brook Medical Centre is the best GP surgery in East Northamptonshire, according to the results of a patient survey.

The High Street practice came out on top with 95 per cent of patients who go there saying they had a ‘good’ experience.

Nene Valley Surgery in Thrapston came second with 92 per cent echoing the good impression.

Higham Ferrers Surgery came bottom of the pile with just 30 per cent saying they had a good experience - some 23 percentage points lower than any other practice in the 68 covered by Nene CCG.

The practice also came bottom for patients being able to get through on the phone easily, with only 17 per cent saying there could do so.

Spinney Brook scored the highest for that category with 90 per cent, closely follow by Rushden’s Parklands Surgery with 89 per cent.

Parklands Surgery and Marshalls Road Surgery in Raunds have the most helpful receptionists according to the public, with 93 per cent of patients saying they were.

Parklands also scored the highest for patients saying they didn’t normally wait too long to be seen.

Harborough Field Surgery in Rushden and Rushden Medical Centre also beat the national average of 58 per cent.

Spinney Brook had the most trustworthy GPs, with Marshalls Road Surgery and Parklands scoring the highest for trust and confidence in nurses.

The Cottons Medical Centre in Raunds scored higher than the national average for having trust and confidence in nurses, but fell below par for overall experience and having helpful receptionists.

The Meadows Surgery in Thrapston also scored lower than the national average for receptionists’ helpfulness and overall experience.

As a clinical commissioning group, Nene CCG said it was pleased with the results but will strive to do better.

Dr Darin Seiger, GP chair of NHS Nene Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “This is a great demonstration of the hard work our primary care teams and patient engagement groups put in to making a trip to the GP a positive experience from start to finish.

“We are pleased with the results but we are keen to do even better.

“Our 68 member practices are working closer together than ever before to deliver the best possible care and experience for our population.

“Most of our practices are now developing a model called Primary Care Homes where they work closely with other health professionals, such as physiotherapists, clinical pharmacists and mental health workers, to ensure patients are seen quickly by the person most able to meet their needs.

“This is underpinned by the extra training reception staff are currently undertaking, called Care Navigation, where they will ask the patient’s permission to find out a little bit more about their issue so that they can direct them to the right person at the right time.”

Percentage of patients who said they had a ‘good’ experience at their GP surgery (national average 85 per cent):

Harborough Field Surgery, Rushden – 84 per cent

Marshalls Road Surgery, Raunds – 85 per cent

Parklands Surgery, Rushden – 86 per cent

Rushden Medical Centre – 87 per cent

Nene Valley Surgery, Thrapston – 92 per cent

Spinney Brook Medical Centre, Irthlingborough – 95 per cent

Higham Ferrers Surgery – 30 per cent

The Cottons Medical Centre, Raunds – 66 per cent

The Meadows Surgery, Thrapston – 68 per cent

