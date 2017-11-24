REVEALED: New car parking charges at KGH

Kettering General Hospital’s new car parking deck is due to officially open at 1pm on Friday, December 1.

The trust has reduced charges for patients parking for less than four hours and has introduced number plate recognition barriers which can be paid for with either cash or card.

The new deck provides 240 additional car parking spaces in the hospital’s car park B – boosting that car park’s overall capacity to 471.

Kettering General Hospital director of finance Nicci Briggs said: “We are very pleased to announce that our new car parking deck is due to open on December 1.

“Work started in July and has progressed well and during construction we have tried to keep inconvenience to car park users to a minimum.

“We introduced the new car parking deck to respond to the needs of our patients and visitors who were experiencing regular queuing and limited spaces on site.

“These issues have already been alleviated and the opening of the top deck of the new car parking area should improve the situation further.”

Signage in the new car park will make it clear that patients unable to climb stairs should not use the top deck of car park B as a staircase is the only way down.

The next stage of the trust’s improvement programme will be to increase the number of disabled spaces in Car park A (the car park nearest the main ward block) from 16 to 42 spaces.

Car Park A is now a short-stay, disabled blue badge holders and drop-off only car park.

This will mean stays will be limited to two hours – with the first 15 minutes free to encourage use of the drop and go zones for patients and taxis.

Hospital users should note that the emergency services red route that leads to outpatients and A&E should only be used in the case of an emergency and not for routine drop-offs.

This is to ensure this route is free at all times for emergency ambulances.

Patients attending A&E should note that car park A is a short stay car park and if you use it for more than two hours the charge is £15.

To drop off an A&E patient you can use the free 15 minute drop-off in car park A - but then you should park elsewhere on site.

To find out more about the trust’s car parking arrangements visit www.kgh.nhs.uk.