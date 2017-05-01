REVEALED: All the shops and restaurants confirmed for Rushden Lakes so far

More than 30 shops and restaurants have now been confirmed for Rushden Lakes.

The first phase of the major retail and leisure development just off the A45 at Rushden is set to open this summer.

Work is progressing well on Rushden Lakes

It will have 43 shops and restaurants, including well-known names such as Marks & Spencer, H&M, Next, New Look and Primark.

The site is owned by The Crown Estate, which is funding the £140 million shopping and leisure scheme.

It says a number of shops are likely to open in July ahead of the official opening for the whole site in September.

Here’s a list from The Crown Estate of all the shops and restaurants which have signed up to the scheme so far.

Shops confirmed for Rushden Lakes so far:

- House of Fraser

- Next

- JD Sports

- New Look

- River Island

- M&S

- H&M

- Primark

- Fat Face

- Schuh

- Moss Bros

- Boots

- Holland & Barrett

- Tiger

- Two Seasons

- Accessorize

- Pandora

- Hobbs

- Jigsaw

- Phase Eight

- Joules

- White Stuff

- Paperchase

- Clarks

- L’Occitane

- Cotswold

- Mountain Warehouse

And the names confirmed for leisure and dining so far:

- Costa

- Wildwood

- Canoe2

- Pizza Express

- The Wildlife Trust

- Bewiched

