Revamp costing more than £100,000 for Corby funeral home

A funeral home in Corby has been given a major revamp.

Central England Co-operative Funeralcare is based in Darley Dale Road, and a total of £101,000 has been invested in the venture.

The revamped branch will offer a vastly superior look and feel for families.

Funeral director Janice Hankins said: “This is a very exciting time for my team and we are proud to be part of the community in Corby.

“Our first priority is to enhance memories and love for all of our families and we are very pleased to offer that at Central England Co-operative Funeralcare in Corby.

“We feel it reflects our commitment to providing excellent standards of care for our families during their time of bereavement.

“We will be hosting a special dedication day later in the year that will see a special blessing take place and members of the public invited to learn more about the home and my team.

“We look forward to seeing everyone on the day and showing them our new surroundings.”

The funeral home offers a 24-hour service, seven days a week.

In addition to arranging funerals, Janice and her team are also able to offer advice on floral tributes, monumental masonry, funeral stationery, pre-paid funeral plans and probate advice.

The team can be contacted on 01536 203076.

Members of the public and local dignitaries will also be invited back to the funeral home at a later date for a special dedication ceremony.