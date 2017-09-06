Reunion for classmates 50 years after they started at Wellingborough school

Classmates have been reunited almost 50 years to the day since they first walked through the doors of Wellingborough Grammar School.

Facebook and LinkedIn played their part in the planning for the 50th anniversary event, which took place last weekend and saw former pupils and staff from as far away as Tasmania attending.

After-dinner speaker Bob Taylor

The day started with a tour of the old school, which is now Wrenn Academy, followed by a reception and dinner at the Old Grammarians Sports Field in Sywell Road.

Derek Hornbuckle, who helped organise the event, said: “Our reunion was a resounding success with ex-pupils returning from all over the world, including USA, Europe and our furthest, Tasmania, just to attend this event.

“It was virtually 50 years to the day that in 1967, 94 pupils entered the Grammar School, and of those, 52 pupils, and five ex-masters made the reunion.”

The event has taken a year to plan and all those involved were very pleased with the turn-out, which was a greater number than their last reunion 12 years ago.

Derek said their after-dinner speaker ex-sports master Bob Taylor, who is a past president of the RFU and past England Rugby Union captain, rounded off the evening by giving a hilarious insight of his memories from a teacher’s point of view.

Custom ‘Class of ‘67’ tie pins were commissioned as mementos of the day, and many met again on the Sunday at the Old Grammarians Headquarters in Oxford Street Wellingborough for farewells before returning home.