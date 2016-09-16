Retro bar will be latest addition to Kettering’s leisure quarter

A vintage bar and cafe will add a new dimension to Kettering’s rejuvenated Market Place

Retro Union is the brainchild of two sisters from Corby who are opening the themed venue in defunct frozen yoghurt bar Frio next to Barclays Bank.

Debbie Goodfellow and her sister Natalie Newby will launch the bar on October 3.

It will open at 10am each day and will serve traditional loose-leaf tea, coffee and cakes served in china plates and cups in keeping with its vintage theme.

There will also be hot drinks to take away.

At night, even cocktails will be served in vintage teapots.

The pair started their careers in youth work and Debbie has given up her lecturing job at Moulton College to throw herself into the new venture. But both have helped manage event bars at festivals including Glastonbury for the London-based Workers Beer Company.

Former Lodge Park School pupil Debbie said: “When this place came up it was perfect. It’s really exciting.

“The council has spent a lot of money on the market place and it’s a lovely place for a bar like ours.

“We’ve overhauled the bar and sourced second-hand furniture and fittings that fit in with the look we’re going for.

“We’re from a family of grazers so the food will be mainly platters.

“There’ll be five types of platters - cheese. picnic, veggie, meat and fish.

“We’ve tried some of the food out on our family. In the meat platter, alongside a meat terrine and in keeping with the retro vibe, there are some Spam fritters and we were shocked a couple of 21-year-old family members loved them because I don’t think they’d come across Spam before!”

There will also be chocolate fondues on offer alongside three types of cheese fondue.

The bar also has a back room that is available for private parties and eventually the sisters hope to hire out their two mobile bars and do outside catering.

Debbie said: “It’s going to be quite quirky and nothing like Kettering has at the moment.

“We’ll be welcoming buskers in to play if they want to and we hope to provide a really warm welcome.

“Carlsberg have really got on board with the vintage theme and have gone back through their archives for us. We’ll even have Holstein Pils on tap which many people will remember from the 70s and 80s.

“There’ll also be craft beers and ciders.”

The opening night will be an 80s-fest and further similar evenings are planned.