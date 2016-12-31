Retiring Oundle teacher donates cash to fund in memory of pupil killed in car crash

A fund set up in memory of a student killed in a car crash has been boosted by donations following a retirement and a wedding.

Money raised by friends, colleagues, students and family recognising Graham Snelling’s retirement from Prince William School in Oundle after 41 years has gone to the James Rutterford Fund.

Mr Snelling worked in various departments throughout his career at the school and wanted to give students who do not get the chance to attend trips, buy books or materials for their coursework or take part in extra curricular activities the chance to do this.

A recent presentation evening saw Mr Snelling thank Tim Ensor and Jenny Blount for organising the retirement party and collection of £915.44.

The money was then handed over to the trust set up by the parents of James Rutterford, a former student and Army cadet of Prince William School, who was killed in a car accident in 1992.

James was keen to help young people and he ran discos locally to give young people a safe environment to enjoy themselves.

The trust is aimed at families who need financial support to enable their children to take part in school activities, provide equipment to aid their study or support out-of-hours school activities.

A further contribution was made to the trust on the same night by Mr and Mrs Gilder-Smith, whose children attend the school.

They had asked for donations instead of presents at their wedding in July.

Joanne Gilder, a former Prince William School pupil, said they wanted to give something back after receiving a donation in 2016 to help their daughter Tessa attend a ski trip and a sum of £868.20 was raised for the trust.

A spokesman for the trust thanked everyone who has made donations to the trust in the past year, and added: “In the last year the trust has financially assisted 18 students with donations varying from £20.50 for a trip to The Space Centre up to £325 towards a trip to Cern in Switzerland.

“Six students were given grants towards a cultural trip to Barcelona and two towards a trip to Paris.

“Other students attended trips to battlefields and a ski trip to Italy.

“We also helped a student to take part in the British Swimming championships.”

The recent presentation was attended by Mrs Gilder-Smith, Graham Wise (trustee), Pat Rutterford (trustee), Bob Markall (chairman), Mr Snelling, Sally Wilks (trustee), Jenny Blount, Steven Harvey (trustee) and Tim Ensor.

2018 will be the 25th anniversary of the trust and a fundraising dance is due to be held.

Anyone who would like to donate can click here