Restaurant chain applies for signage at Rushden Lakes

A restaurant chain has applied for signs to go up at its new branch at Rushden Lakes.

Pizza Express is due to open at the major retail and leisure development and will be joining the likes of Wildwood and Bill’s, which are already serving food and drinks to shoppers.

While it is not yet known when the pizza restaurant will open, the chain has applied to East Northants Council for permission to install various items of signage, including two fascia signs and one menu/takeaway sign.

The application is for the unit next to Wildwood on the boardwalk.

Wagamama is expected to open in the remaining of these three restaurant units with views over the lake.

As well as applying for planning permission for the signs, Pizza Express has been recruiting online for a number of positions at the Rushden Lakes branch, including assistant manager, waiter and pizzaiolo (chef).

According to the Pizza Express website, the chain currently has 470 restaurants across the UK and Ireland and they are planning on opening more.

For anyone interested in getting a job there, the website says they start to recruit about 12 weeks before opening for both management and team member roles.