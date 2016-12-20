Residents take a stand against plans to extend Raunds business park

More than 100 people turned out to show their opposition to plans to extend a business park on the outskirts of Raunds.

Roxhill Developments wants to extend Warth Park with plans to develop two distribution buildings containing warehousing space with ancillary office, office and research and development space together with vehicular access from Warth Park Way and London Road.

Geoff Dyne and Cllr Nick Beck

Earthworks and landscaping are also part of the plans, including the creation of drainage features with green infrastructure and landscaping including along Meadow Land and land at the end of Scalley Way

But the Warth Park Opposition Group has been set up against the plans and they invited people to join them for a walk to demonstrate how land near their homes could be affected.

Geoff Dyne said they had more than 100 people take part in Saturday’s walk, and added: “I was expecting around 50, but it was a lovely surprise to see so many people turn up with genuine concerns.”

Concerns raised include light and noise disturbance and the impact on the bridleway if the plans are approved.

During the walk, people heard how the new plans could affect the area.

Mr Dyne said: “We explained how high the new buildings would be, we pointed out different views and how far we can see at the moment and how these could be destroyed.” He said it was tremendous to have the support of Raunds councillors Lee Wilkes and Nick Beck, as well as MP for Corby and East Northants Tom Pursglove, who all attended the event.

And he added: “Tom Pursglove has heard the message loud and clear.

“He has said that once the petition is submitted, he will raise it in Parliament.”

Mr Dyne said at least 150 names have already been collected on the petition and they are hoping to collect many more as he thinks these latest plans for Warth Park are ‘one step too far.’

He added: “Hopefully as an opposition group we have done our homework and I am very optimistic that we can overturn it.”

Anyone who would like more details about the group or would like to sign the petition but can’t get to the Nisa store in Raunds or The Shop @ Stanwick where signatures are being collected can send an email to geoffdyne@hotmail.com.