Residents set up ‘Save Corby Urgent Care Centre’ group

Residents have set up a Facebook group as part of their fight to save Corby’s Urgent Care Centre.

Yesterday (Thursday) it was announced that no new operator has been found for a new contract due to begin on October 1, when Lakeside Plus’ contract expires.

Corby CCG said it was ‘considering its options’ for the site, which sees thousands of patients a year and diverts pressure from KGH’s A&E.

Now people from across the area have joined forces as they mobilise a campaign to see the site stay open and keep the same level of service it currently provides.

Maria Bryan set up a group on Facebook at 6pm last night - and it’s already nearing 2,000 followers.

She said: “It’s been amazing, the support has been overwhelming.

“There’s been a lot of talk online and in person but we’ve now got it all in one place.

“We are hoping to put pressure on and get the urgent care centre the funding it deserves and needs.

“It’s been underfunded for too long and the area is growing.

“Tens of thousands of houses are popping up and not just Corby but the whole local area needs this centre.

“It’s not about public spending, it’s about public safety.”

The group has been inundated with messages of support from those who also say the centre must not close.

It has also seen a petition set up and a fundraiser organised.

Ms Bryan added that she doesn’t feel the town’s MP Tom Pursglove is doing enough to help.

She said: “It’s great to see everyone coming together.

“Tom Pursglove commented yesterday after seeing a press release but he should have known about this and have been doing something about it before.

“Either he’s a great actor or he’s not as involved as he thinks he is.

“He’s not standing up for us so we’ve got to stand up for ourselves.

“Health services in Corby have been underfunded for years and it’s not just Corby that this is going to affect.

“KGH is struggling as it is and I dread to think how it will cope if the urgent care centre was to close.”

