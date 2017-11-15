Residents in temporary housing due to rat problem at Wellingborough development

A number of residents have had to move out of their homes due to a problem with rats.

Wellingborough Homes has said that an infestation with rodents at Knights Court just off Gold Street in the town has affected a number of its properties.

The official opening of Knights Court in Wellingborough

One resident contacted the Northants Telegraph claiming the issue has been ongoing for about eight weeks and they are calling for it to be sorted as soon as possible so they can return home.

They said they have also contacted Wellingborough MP Peter Bone in a bid to try and get the issue resolved.

A spokesman for Wellingborough Homes said: “We are sorry that some of our customers have had this problem with rodents.

“We have offered temporary accommodation to all customers who have had rodent activity inside their property.

“Two households have moved into temporary accommodation and one has moved in with family members.

“All have been informed that we will not expect them to move back into their homes until we are assured there is no further rodent activity inside.

“Thankfully issues like this are rare and we have worked closely with the borough council’s environmental health team and pest control experts to ensure every step has been taken to resolve the problem.

“We carried out repairs to a broken sewerage drain which we believe to have been the source of the problem.

“As soon as we have assurance that the infestation has been fully resolved and there has been no rodent activity in our customers homes we will support them in their return and undertake a deep clean of their property.

“All customers who have been affected have had a named staff member to contact, and we’ve visited regularly to keep them updated on this situation.

“If you have any concerns, please ring our customer services team on 01933 234450.”

Wellingborough Homes is one of the largest local housing organisations in Northamptonshire, owning and managing 4,700 homes.

Its Knights Court development had its official opening in 2014.

Residents, their families and representatives came together to celebrate the completion of the transformation of the area, which included a new £5.7 million 40-home supported living scheme and significant refurbishments to the three neighbouring blocks of flats.

The entire cost of the scheme was £9.45 million, which was supported by the Homes and Community Agency.