Residents call for action to tackle parking problems in Rushden street

Residents are calling for answers to the parking problems they face on a daily basis and fear will only get worse unless action is taken.

Toni Hewitt is one of many people who live in Queen Street, Rushden, and often struggles to park in the one-way street.

The Grensons factory is being turned into flats

While parking has been an issue for many years, people living there fear it is only going to get worse with redevelopment in the area, including the former Grensons factory being turned into flats.

In a bid to find a solution, residents have held several meetings to discuss and consider how parking could be improved.

Toni said: “We have highlighted to our local and county councillors, highways and planning teams the chaotic parking situation which we firmly believe has been created by planning decisions.

“We have put forward reasonable suggestions to relieve this chaos and have been disappointed by the response.

Parking has been a problem in the street for many years, but residents say it is getting worse with development in the area

“Only Cllr Marian Hollomon and Cllr Andy Mercer have responded with any willingness and shown interest.

“We believe that this parking problem is gaining more interest in the surrounding area as the latest development of housing, yet again, provides inadequate parking for new residents and the Grenson development is not yet fully occupied.

“The problems in Queen Street now spill over into Upper Queen Street, Cromwell Road, Portland Road, Lawton Road and beyond.”

And she added: “People don’t understand how bad it is.”

Another meeting is being held tomorrow (Thursday) from 6.30pm to 9pm at the Wesleyan Church hall in Queen Street, with the venue being changed due to the large numbers of people expected.

A representative from Northamptonshire Highways and Cllr Andy Mercer, who has been working with residents in recent months, are due to be there.

One of the ways residents believe the issue could be tackled is to switch the double yellow lines which run the entire length of the road to the other side, which they say could create an extra 17 parking spaces.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “We are aware of the concerns of the residents in Queen Street, Rushden, and met with them a few weeks ago.

“We are looking into the issue and are scheduled to report back to the residents on July 27.”

As well as working with residents, Cllr Mercer has also organised some funding for the setting up of the East Rushden Residents Association.

It is hoped that by setting themselves up as a formal organisation, they will have more ‘clout’ when councillors consider planning applications in the future.

Cllr Mercer praised the residents for their professionalism in trying to resolve the issues, and said: “I have been really impressed with them.

“They have got initiative, they have good ideas, they have thought about everything.”

Another suggestion from the residents is to open up Albert Road so people can access the back of their houses and park there instead of on the road.

However, it is unclear who owns Albert Road despite numerous attempts to find out who is responsible for it.

Cllr Mercer said he has been looking into the Albert Road issue for about five years and until the ownership can be clarified, it is unlikely that this idea can be explored further.