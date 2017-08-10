Repair work to Kettering’s pool nearing completion

Have your say

Kettering Council say the town’s swimming pool is set to re-open as planned on August 21 after repair work.

The London Road pool has been closed since June 20 after a piece of panelling fell from the ceiling.

The council had to carry out a detailed assessment of the ceiling but says work is on track.

A council spokesman said: “Work is nearing completion, so we fully expect to be able to re-open on August 21.

“If we can achieve an earlier date, we will let everyone know as soon as we can.”

With Wellingborough’s pool also closed for repair work, swimmers have had to train in Thrapston and Oundle.

They also trained in the River Nene at Wadenhoe.