Remote-control car championships return near Santa Pod

It will be go, go, go at Nene Valley Raceway later this month as a European championship event returns to the track.

But those hoping to see burning rubber and 100mph-plus speeds will be in for a surprise - as all of the entrants are using radio-controlled cars.

The raceway in Airfield Road in Podington, a few hundred metres from Santa Pod Raceway, will host the 2017 Large Scale Off-Road European championships.

This is the largest form of competitive radio-controlled car racing with vehicles powered by two-stroke petrol engines, as much power as a petrol-powered lawnmower.

This year there will be 136 entrants, with 13 European countries represented and drivers coming from as far as Australia.

Three class titles are available: two wheel drive (26cc powered buggies), four wheel drive (26cc powered buggies) and four wheel drive short course trucks (30cc).

Racing runs from Monday, July 24, to Saturday, July 29, with prizes awarded around 5pm on the July 29 by the mayors of Rushden and Wellingborough and the deputy speaker of Bedford.

Entry is free to spectators and anyone of any age is welcome and will be guaranteed of some exciting action.

On site facilities are available.

The Nene Valley Raceway Off-Road Model Car Club is a local radio-controlled car club near to Santa Pod and has been around since 2000.

It has a small membership of about 15 members who race 1:8 and 1:6 off-road vehicles around the country.