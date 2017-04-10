Reminder issued over Easter opening times at Corby pharmacies

The NHS is reminding people in Corby where they can access expert medical treatment during the Easter bank holiday weekend (April 14-17).

Patients can save time in the waiting room by visiting their pharmacist for quick, confidential advice on a range of common illnesses.

Dr Joanne Watt, clinical chair at NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Your local pharmacy can help you with more than you might think.

“Pharmacists offer expert, confidential advice and treatment for many minor health problems.

“As most GP surgeries will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, we would like to encourage patients to order any medication they need in plenty of time so they have a good supply during the Easter holiday period.”

Individual pharmacy opening times can be found below:

Asda Pharmacy, Lloyds Road - 9am to 6pm (April 14), 8.30am to 8pm (April 15), Closed (April 16), 9am to 6pm (April 17)

Boots Pharmacy, Cottingham Road - 8am to 6.30pm (April 14), 8am to 8pm (April 15), 8am to 8pm (April 16), 10am to 4pm (April 17)

Boots Pharmacy, Greenhill Rise - Closed (April 14, 16, 17), 9am to 1pm (April 15)

Boots Pharmacy, Phoenix Parkway - 9am to 8pm (April 14), 9am to 6pm (April 15), Closed (April 16), 10am to 4pm (April 17)

Boots Pharmacy, Queens Square - 9am to 5.30pm (April 14), 9am to 5.30pm (April 15), Closed (April 16), 10.30am to 3.30pm (April 17)

Healthlines Pharmacy, Studfall Avenue - Closed (April 14, 16, 17), 9am to 1pm (April 15)

Mr Pickford’s Express Pharmacy, Spencer Court - Closed (April 14, 16, 17), 8am to 11pm (April 15)

Oakley Pharmacy, Charter Close - Closed (April 14-17)

Pytchley Court Pharmacy, Pytchley Court - Closed (April 14, 16, 17), 9am to 1pm (April 15)

Tesco Pharmacy, Oakley Road - 6.30am to 10.30pm (April 14), 6.30am to 10pm (April 15), Closed (April 16), 9am to 6pm (April 17)

Thursfield & Co, Corporation Street - Closed (April 14, 16, 17), 9am to 4pm (April 15)

Well Corby, Forest Gate Road - Closed (April 14, 16, 17), 9am to 12.30pm (April 15)

Well Corby, Barth Close, Great Oakley - Closed (April 14, 16, 17), 9am to 1pm (April 15)

Well Corby, Gainsborough Road - Closed (April 14-17)