Remembrance Day 2017: Wellingborough

Dignitaries including mayor Paul Bell laid wreaths as Wellingborough remembered its war dead yesterday.
The annual service of remembrance took place at the cenotaph and was preceded by a parade through the town.
Pictures by Alison Bagley.
