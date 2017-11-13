Remembrance Day 2017: Raunds

The people of Raunds lined the streets in great numbers yesterday to show their respect for those who have fallen.

Mayor of Raunds Nick Beck lead the procession from the Town Hall to the War Memorial where local ministers and the Royal British Legion held a united Service of Remembrance.

Representatives from uniformed organisations, schools, emergency services and local businesses were among those who laid wreaths.

Cllr Beck said: “I am honoured to have led this year’s parade and very proud of the residents of Raunds who joins us in paying their respects.”