Kettering town centre fell silent yesterday for Remembrance Sunday.

Cadets assembled in the Market Place and, following an inspection, the wreath laying took place at the war memorial.

Remembrance Sunday, Kettering

This was followed by a parade through the town.

Pictures by Alison Bagley.

