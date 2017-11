Members of the Armed Forces past and present joined Cubs, Scouts and other groups in Corby for Remembrance Sunday.

A parade left St Marks Road to head for the War Memorial where the wreath laying and service took place.

Remembrance Day Corby 2017

Mayor of Corby Matt Keane and MP Tom Pursglove were among those who laid wreaths.

Pictures by Bernard Hales.

Remembrance Day Corby 2017

Remembrance Day Corby 2017 Local air cadets who sold poppies in Corby.

Remembrance Day Corby 2017 Kimberley Broom (left) a poppy seller for 7 years and (right) Ann Adam a poppy seller for 20 years.

Remembrance Day Corby 2017 Parade to the War memorial.

Remembrance Day Corby 2017 Corby cubs, brownies and scout at the war memorial after the service.

Remembrance Day Corby 2017 Corby Mayor Matt Keane lays his wreath

Remembrance Day Corby 2017 After the wreath laying Army cadets march past council officers.

Remembrance Day Corby 2017