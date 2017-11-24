Reindeer and larger than life puppets at Rushden’s Christmas lights switch-on

Rushden will be kicking off Christmas in style with its lights switch-on this weekend.

There will be fun for all ages from 11.45am onwards on Saturday (November 25) in the High Street ahead of the official switching-on of the town’s lights.

Attractions on the day will include a funfair, face painting and Santa’s Grotto complete with live reindeer.

Characters from the hit film Frozen will be mingling with the crowd and larger than life puppets will be telling the Christmas story, accompanied by the Salvation Army Band.

Local DJ Nathan will be providing festive music and the lights will be switched on by Rushden mayor Cllr Barbara Jenney at 4.30pm.

As well as seeing the lights switch-on, people are being encouraged to visit the wide range of independent shops the town has to offer while enjoying a festive day for all the family.

Local school choirs together with traditional street organs will provide festive entertainment throughout the day.

The town’s annual Christmas lights switch-on is hosted by Rushden Town Council’s events team.

A spokesman for the town council said: “Rushden Town Council would like to thank all the volunteers and councillors who have been busy with the setting up of the lights for our Christmas lights switch-on.

“The fun starts from 11.45am, lights will be switched on at 4.30pm.

“We look forward to seeing you all in Rushden High Street this Saturday.”