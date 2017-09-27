Youngsters will be able to enjoy new equipment installed as part of the refurbishment of play areas in Rushden.

Rushden Town Council has carried out improvements to the play area in Yarrow Close in the town.

One of the play areas which has had work carried out

It has also started work on replacing equipment at the Greenacre Drive play area.

A spokesman for Rushden Town Council said: “As part of our ongoing refurbishment of our play areas, we have now completed an upgrade of our site in Yarrow Close, Rushden.

“We have also started work on replacement play equipment at Greenacre Drive, with the installation of new swings.

“With 26 equipped play areas throughout the town, upgrading of all our sites is a challenging task.

Some of the play equipment

“We now have in place a five-year asset management plan and are actively looking for additional funding sources to allow us to achieve our targets.”