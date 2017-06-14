Red route status for section of A6 between Finedon and Irthlingborough

A stretch of the A6 has become a red route due to the number of people killed or seriously injured on it during a three-year period.

Part of the A6 between Wellingborough Road, Finedon, and Finedon Road, Irthlingborough, has recently been classified as a red route.

It comes after there were 13 ‘recorded injury collisions’ on this section of road during a three-year period covering 2014 to 2016, of which one was fatal, four were serious and eight were slight.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The section of the A6, running from immediately after the roundabout in Finedon to the junction with Finedon Road in Irthlingborough became a red route for the first time in April 2017.

“Through the red route process the route will be initially looked at in October, with a full engineering report then being produced.

“In the three-year period covering 2014 to 2016 there were a total of 13 recorded injury collisions (one fatal, four serious and eight slight) with the fatal collision and three of the serious all happening within the confines of Finedon.

“For a route to become a red route for the first time it has to have had four or more KSI (killed or seriously injured) collisions in a three-year period within a 1km stretch.”

A driver contacted the Northants Telegraph about this stretch of road, especially given that it has recently become a red route, and said: “I have raised my concerns with both East Northants Council and The Highways Agency regarding what I consider to be a dangerous junction, the turn-off from the A6 near Irthlingborough onto the B5348 going into Irthlingborough.

“This is dangerous as drivers wishing to turn into the Nanna’s Sanctuary entrance, opposite the Irthlingborough turn-off, incorrectly assume and stay in the filter lane needed by drivers wishing to turn into Irthlingborough.

“I have witnessed several near misses by drivers trying to assume the filter lane at the same time and believe it just a matter of time before a serious collision occurs.

“What is also concerning is the Highways Agency have confirmed that the road from Finedon roundabout to the Irthlingborough junction has been declared a red route - so why no signage?”

The county council spokesman said there is no statutory obligation to put up signage on a red route to promote its status.

It has been done previously but sparingly and on specific routes in order to retain impact and avoid over-familiarity.

According to the county council’s website, there are 41 active red routes across the county for 2017-2018.