Recruitment under way for new restaurant opening at Rushden Lakes

A restaurant chain is recruiting staff for a new branch at Rushden Lakes.

Bill’s Restaurants looks set to be the latest name to join the line-up for restaurants at the major retail and leisure development being built just off the A45 at Rushden.

The company looks set to join Pizza Express, Wildwood, Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito, which have all applied for premises licences at the former Skew Bridge site in recent months.

Bill’s is advertising for a number of positions online, including an advert for a general manager, which states: “As an award-winning restaurant, we serve great food from breakfast right through till supper without stopping.

“Inside and out, upstairs and down, from bustling mornings to cosy, candlelit dinners, we are busy all day.

“At Bill’s you can expect a warm welcome, great service and fantastic, freshly prepared dishes.

“We are currently looking for an outstanding general manager to lead our dynamic team in Rushden Lakes.”

As well as advertising for a general manager, the company is also looking to recruit a head chef and assistant manager for the new restaurant.

Bill’s has dozens of restaurants across the country, including numerous branches in London and several in the Midlands, including Leicester, Nottingham, Leamington Spa and Birmingham.

According to its founder Bill Collison, customers will find all sorts at Bill’s, from good old classics to their take on modern British cuisine.

And because Bill started out as a greengrocer, fresh and seasonal ingredients are the order of the day.

The Northants Telegraph has contacted Bill’s for a comment on the new restaurant, but has not yet had a response from them.

To find out more about Bill’s, click here