Recorded crime in Kettering up by almost 20 per cent

The number of crimes recorded in the borough of Kettering has risen by 18.43 per cent.

The latest statistics show there were 7,531 crimes from June 2016 to May 2017 - up 1,172 from 6,359 in the previous 12 months.

Dennis Murray, head of crime investigation at Northamptonshire Police, said there are a number of reasons for the increase.

He said: “We’ve seen a rise each month since April 2016 and there are many things that could have caused it.

“We’re asking people to report offences, the way crimes are recorded has changed and there has been a national increase as well.

“Kettering has a night-time economy and that obviously contributes but we’ve seen a lot of thefts from motor vehicles and dwelling burglaries which have been an issue.

“We accept that there has been an increase but it’s something we are making sure that we are doing everything we can to tackle.”

Rises in the possession of weapons (64 per cent), robbery (31 per cent) and drug offences (21 per cent) have all contributed to the increase.

There was also an average of 10 thefts per day across the borough.

But despite Det Supt Murray’s belief that the rise could be down to changes in the reporting system, he says he’s still concerned by the figure.

He said: “I am concerned by Kettering in that an 18 per cent increase is significant.

“It’s above the number that we would want but it doesn’t mean people are any less safe.”

The only crime category of the nine recorded to see a decrease was criminal damage and arson, down by 60 to 922 for the year.

Crimes in Kettering have a resolved rate of 16.78 per cent and Det Supt Murray said that was also something the force was looking to improve on.

He said: “An increase in crime in some areas is actually seen as a positive because we can do something about it.

“If you look at things like Op Scorpion [a three-month crackdown on violent crime in the county], we saw a decrease of 30 per cent.

“I would like to see an increase in detection rates and an increase in victim satisfaction, making sure we look after them.”

Full 12-month statistics:

Criminal damage and arson: 922 (down from 982). Resolved rate of 12.47 per cent.

Drug offences: 200 (up from 165). Resolved rate of 86 per cent.

Miscellaneous crimes against society: 105 (up from 66). Resolved rate of 29.52 per cent.

Possession of weapons offences: 69 (up from 42). Resolved rate of 62.32 per cent.

Public disorder: 161 (up from 140). Resolved rate of 38.51 per cent.

Robbery: 117 (up from 89). Resolved rate of 23.93 per cent.

Sexual offences: 230 (up from 195). Resolved rate of 10 per cent.

Theft offences: 3,725 (up from 2,987). Resolved rate of 11.03 per cent.

Violence against the person: 2,002 (up from 1,693). Resolved rate of 18.93 per cent.