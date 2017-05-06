Record year of fundraising for Kettering’s Cransley Hospice

People in Kettering and the surrounding areas have been thanked for their help in making it a record year for Cransley Hospice.

The hospice’s fundraising team, based in the fundraising office at the St Mary’s Hospital site, have been busy developing new events and activities that will offer more opportunities to become involved with the charity.

This year they have raised more than £1.5 million, which is a significant increase on last year’s income.

The additional money raised will increase the charity’s ability to support the funding of end of life care in the north of the county.

Wendy Reason, director of income generation and marketing for Cransley Hospice, said: “We are exceedingly grateful that so many individuals and organisations have chosen to support their local hospice.

“Without their generosity we would not be able to continue to support the development of services for both the in-patient unit and community services such as Hospice at Home.

“We are also very appreciative of our wonderful volunteers who give their time so willingly and save the charity a significant amount of money.

“Despite our record-breaking year, we cannot be complacent and still desperately need the support of our local community.”

For more information on how you can support the hospice, send an email to info@cransleyhospice.org.uk, call 01536 452423 or click here