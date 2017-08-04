Record numbers of people enjoy family festival in Wellingborough

Have your say

More than 900 people joined in the fun and games at the third family festival at Glamis Hall in Wellingborough.

People of all ages went along to the event at Glamis Hall on the Queensway estate on July 22.

The family festival

Gary L. Johnson from Glamis Hall for All, which runs the community centre in Goldsmith Road, said: “We had an amazing day at the Glamis Hall family festival.

“Over 900 people attended throughout the day, over double the numbers from last year.

“All the children had so much fun completing our missing word game and collecting the stamps at the free activities, some came early and stayed all day.

“We received funding for this event from Wellingborough Council so all the activities and entrance was free.

People of all ages turned out for the family festival

“There was face painting, mhendi hand painting, glitter tattoos, craft activities, a bouncy castle, Tony’s reptile show, guess the number of jelly beans, a raffle and a tombola inside the building.

“Outside we had a police van, a 1930s car that was used in Madonna’s Evita movie and two World War Two army vehicles provided by local residents, a historic fire engine provided by the Rushden Historic Transport Society, a penalty shoot-out game, an ice cream van, a Win-a-Mini draw and a mobile farm.

“Children could go inside the police van, fire engine and the World War Two vehicles.”

Refreshments including a barbecue were available during the day, as well as pony rides for children up to 13 for a small charge.

The family festival

Gary added: “Our amazing volunteers came through to deliver a brilliant free event for the people of Wellingborough once again.

“The day wouldn’t be possible without their help.

“We also had volunteers from the National Citizen Service who are helping out in the day centre this week.”

Various activities will be on offer for children aged seven to 15 at the hall as part of its summer programme of events.

The next public event will be the scarecrow festival on September 23 where groups and individuals will enter a competition to see who can make the best scarecrow.