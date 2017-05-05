Recognising achievements of the young

The 2017 Youth Ambition Awards – which celebrate the incredible achievements of young unsung heroes across Northamptonshire – are still open for nominations.

The awards are organised by Northamptonshire County Council to showcase the incredible talent, ambition and skill of 11 to 18-year-olds in the county.

They are run alongside Northamptonshire Newspapers’ Education Awards 2017, and the grand final is being held on June 28 at Wicksteed Park Pavilion.

Last year’s Youth Ambition Awards winners included a young woman who overcame depression and anxiety to become a spokesperson for the Prince’s Trust and a youth group who created a pack for schools to tackle the stigma around mental health.

Joe Plumb, who won last year’s Young Role Model of the Year award, said: “Finding out I had been nominated for the award was such an amazing feeling. The ceremony was a fantastic night, just being part of the event made me feel like a winner.

“The award helps to show people that no matter what you are going through, never give up!”

This year the awards feature eight categories to celebrate even more of the amazing young people in Northamptonshire.

The categories are: Young Apprentice of the Year; The Arts Award; Young Role Model of the Year; Project or Campaign of the Year; The Taking Charge of Your Life Award; The Health and Wellbeing Award; The Get Active Award; Special Recognition Award.

The awards, run in partnership with Northamptonshire Newspapers, are open to young people aged 11 to 22.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, May 31.

Full details about the award categories and how to nominate can be found at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/youthambition.

Nominations are also being sought for the Education Awards 2017. We are seeking your top teachers and over-performing pupils, as well as the county’s top schools and those who work tirelessly behind the scenes.

For more information about the Northamptonshire Education Awards, visit northantseducationawards17.weebly.com.