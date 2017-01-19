Reassurance for Wellingborough residents concerned by number of trees being cut down

A council leader has reassured residents that Wellingborough ‘values its trees’ after concerns were raised over trees facing the chop.

Wellingborough Council has received complaints following the removal of some trees in the town, including in Third Avenue and Eastfield Road.

A tree stump in Third Avenue, Wellingborough

Several people also contacted the Northants Telegraph about the issue, with one person saying the town seemed to be ‘in a frenzy of tree cutting’ and they knew of four trees being felled in Wentworth Avenue and on the green in Curtis Mews.

Another person contacted us to say there had been lots of discussion online about the trees, and said: “I have had three trees removed from outside the area where I live, with no consultation, changing the appearance of my street and where I live, also leaving debris and mess in our local area.

“However, this seems to be happening across the town much to residents’ sadness and upset.”

A statement released by Wellingborough Council last week said: “After careful consideration Wellingborough Norse has had to remove a number of diseased trees in the town.

“This is because of the potential risks over the next few days when high winds and snow are forecast to hit the county.

“After felling one tree it was evident that the decay was significant enough to justify the removal of others nearby, which were also diseased, to ensure that local people and cars or other property were not put at risk.

“The decision to remove trees is never taken lightly, and the council employs a qualified arboricultural consultant who takes whatever action he can to save a tree before making the recommendation to remove it.

“Budgets for replacement trees are limited, but the council – working with Wellingborough Norse – gives careful consideration to the programming of replacement trees when any that are diseased or dangerous are felled.”

Since then, the council spokesman has confirmed they have had some complaints and correspondence from residents, and added: “They have all been contacted directly by the council.”

In light of the concerns, council leader Martin Griffiths wants to reassure people that it is only a small number of roadside trees that are considered a health and safety risk to drivers and members of the public.

He said: “109 of 9,000 roadside trees are in need of coming down.

“The borough has 90,000 plus trees under its control, there’s more trees than there are people in the borough.” Cllr Griffiths said they are ‘well on the way’ with progressing a tree policy as part of its local plan, and he added: “Wellingborough values its green spaces and values its trees.”