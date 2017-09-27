Rearing unit for 800 pigs could be built near Kettering

A unit to rear and ‘finish’ 800 pigs at a time could be built on land near Kettering.

Cranford Power is hoping to create the livestock building on land west of the A510 at Cranford.

Cranford Power currently operates an established farming business from Cranford Hall and it is proposing to diversify its business through the new venture.

If approved, the unit would rear 800 pigs at a time on a straw-based system.

The pigs would be reared from the weight of 7kg through to 105kg.

Piglets would be delivered to the site after weaning at 28 days old and would be reared until the age of 20 weeks.

A planning statement said: “The proposed building will be used for the rearing and finishing of pigs on a straw-based high welfare rearing system.

“The proposed system is not intensive.

“It will enable the applicant to become more competitive and economically sustainable.

“The proposal represents an essential farm diversification project as a result of low commodity prices relating to the production of cereal crops.”

A decision could be made by November 2 this year.