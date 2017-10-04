Raunds shopkeeper fined after sale of cigarettes to underage girl

A shopkeeper from Raunds has been ordered to pay almost £3,000 after a shop assistant sold cigarettes to an underage girl.

As part of a Northamptonshire County Council trading standards team undercover operation in February, an underage test purchaser visited nine different shops.

Hill Street News and Off Licence in Raunds was the only shop which sold cigarettes to the girl during the operation.

When interviewed, the shop owner Baskaran Thibakaran said the person who sold the cigarettes was not an employee but was helping him out for half an hour.

Thibakaran, 38, of Hill Street, Raunds, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Tuesday) where he admitted selling cigarettes to someone under the age of 18.

He was fined £1,400 and ordered to pay court costs of £1,394.16 and a victim surcharge of £140.

County council cabinet member for public protection, strategic infrastructure and economic growth Cllr André Gonzalez de Savage said: “This case demonstrates that our trading standards team will not hesitate to take action if they suspect a business of selling age-restricted products to children.

“We will continue to carry out checks and test purchases whenever we receive complaints and intelligence about underage sales.”

Members of the public who have information about the sale of age restricted products to children can call Citizens Advice on 03454 040506 or visit http://www.citizensadvice.org.uk.