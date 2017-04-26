Raunds mayor hoping to bring the community together at bank holiday fundraiser

The mayor’s show is returning to Raunds and it is set to be bigger and better than before.

Raunds mayor Cllr Helen Howell will be hosting the mayor’s show for the second year in aid of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

The aim of the free family fundraiser, which is taking place from midday until 5pm on Sunday (April 30), is to try and bring a country show to the town.

There will be rides, attractions, a cake baking competition, various stalls, a stage and arena with demonstrations and live entertainment throughout the day, as well as fun and games for children to enter.

Raunds mayor Helen Howell said: “Last year’s show was a great success and enjoyed by everyone who attended.

“This year we hope to make the event bigger and better with this great opportunity to bring the community together over this bank holiday weekend whilst raising money for a very worthy charity.

“I hope the residents of Raunds and surrounding towns and villages will show their support for this event by coming out and enjoying themselves.”

Further details of attractions will be advertised via @RaundsTC on Twitter and also at www.raunds-tc.gov.uk.

Attractions on the day will also include dog agility, falconry display, tug-of-war, a selection of food and a beer tent.

The mayor’s show, organised by Raunds Town Council, will be held at Bassfords Recreation Ground in Marshalls Road, Raunds (The Rec).