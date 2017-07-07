Raunds man wanted over number of alleged offences

Police are appealing for information to help find a Raunds man wanted for a number of alleged offences.

Leon Knighton, 20, is being sought in connection with alleged criminal damage, an incident of road rage and escaping lawful custody.

Knighton was arrested by Northamptonshire Police in May for the offences, but escaped custody and remains on the run.

Anyone with information about Knighton’s whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.