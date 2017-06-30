Raunds man died of ‘overwhelming injuries’ six days after A45 crash, inquest hears

A Raunds man died in hospital six days after veering into three vehicles on the A45, an inquest has heard.

Robin King, 80, was involved in a crash close to the London Road roundabout on December 21 last year.

An inquest in Kettering yesterday (Thursday) heard how Mr King had been travelling southbound at about 7pm in his Nissan Almera when the incident occured.

Witness Kevin Brown, who was behind Mr King, said he veered on to the other side of the road.

A statement read out at the inquest said: “When he moved into the middle of the road I expected him move back but he didn’t.

“It was more of a veer than a swerve.”

Mr King struck three cars - a BMW, a Vauxhall Zafira and a Land Rover - before spinning to a stop.

In a statement read out by the coroner, witness Chloe Egan said Mr King kept repeating “what have I hit? What have I hit?” and complaining of chest pains.

Mr King was transported to Kettering General Hospital and immobilised in a spinal brace.

He had suffered several fractures to his spine, ribs and sternum.

He was then taken to University Hospital Coventry and was his usual optimistic self, asking his daughter to send post for him and check his heating.

His condition then deteriorated and he passed away on December 27.

Professor Guy Rutty, who carried out the post-mortem examination, said Mr King had suffered from pneumonia as a result of his injuries.

The consultant neurosurgeon said that Mr King’s injuries were ‘overwhelming’.

Jon Hoddle, from the EMOpSS Collision Investigation Unit, said the reason behind Mr King’s movement across the carriageway was unknown.

He added that it may have been one of three reasons - Mr King became distracted, he was fatigued, or that he suffered a medical episode.

In a statement read at the inquest, Mr King’s daughter Caroline Poppleton said: “My father was resilient in finding solutions to problems.

“He was optimistic and when we visited him in hospital he was still very much so.”

Recording a verdict of death by road traffic collision, assistant coroner for Northamptonshire Hassan Shah said: “His vehicle gradually veered across to the other carriageway, colliding with three vehicles.

“He was unable to recall the events and was confused.

“After a week of bedrest there was a deterioration in his breathing and he sadly passed away.”