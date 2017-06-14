Rail bosses to take your questions about Kettering bridge closure

Network Rail will hold a drop-in event next month to take residents’ questions about a six-week road closure in Kettering.

The section of Northampton Road between Lake Avenue and the double roundabout will be shut from 4am on July 24 to 4am on September 4.

The continuous road closure is taking place for major work on the railway bridge as part of the electrification of the line between Kettering and Corby.

Network Rail will hold a drop-in event between 3pm and 6.30pm on Monday, July 3, at Kettering Council’s offices where members of the project team will be on hand to answer questions.

Spencer Gibbens, principal programme sponsor for Network Rail, said: “There isn’t ever a good time to close an important transport link like Northampton Road, but we have deliberately targeted the school holidays to allow us to carry out this important part of our Railway Upgrade Plan at a time when it will cause less disruption than it otherwise would.

“Once complete, the bridge will be able to support the increased number of trains travelling between Northamptonshire and London I’d like to thank motorists for their patience while this upgrade is completed.”

The work will strengthen the bridge – to allow more trains to use it – by repairing brickwork, installing tie bars and pattress plates and strengthening the spandrel wall.

The official diversion will take motorists on to the A14 at Junction 8 and down the A43 Northern Bypass.

Road users should then travel down Rockingham Road on to Northfield Avenue.

The footpath under the bridge will also be closed to pedestrians for safety reasons.