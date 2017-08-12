Rail bosses to fund community project in Corby to thank residents for patience

Network Rail will fund a community project to thank residents for their patience whilst work on the line between Kettering and Corby takes place.

Devegetation work along the line has taken place this year, with the work quite disruptive at times.

To thank those affected for their patience, rail bosses will now fund a community project in Corby - and residents have two days left to vote for their favourite.

Spencer Gibbens, principal programme sponsor at Network Rail, said: “Although the project to upgrade the line will have fantastic long term benefits for the people of Corby, we know that work to improve the railway can be disruptive for those living nearby.

“Making sure that we care for those who live near the railway is one of our top priorities and we are delighted to be able to fund a project which will give back to the local community.

“I’m grateful to residents for their continued patience whilst this work is carried out and would encourage them to vote for their favourite scheme.”

The first community initiative which residents can choose is a railway-themed art trail by community artist Richard Janes.

A new sculpture was recently installed at Corby station and the project would build on this and create a warm welcome for visitors to Corby and all station users.

The second option is a workshop for a local school provided by Tackling Track Safety (TTS).

TTS teach children about staying safe near the railway through sports.

The children would participate in a range of activities covering different themes, such as electrification and level crossing safety.

The workshop option is currently in the lead with the majority of the votes cast.

You can vote for your favourite project by visiting http://www.facebook.com/NetworkRailCommunity/.

Voting closes on Monday (August 14).