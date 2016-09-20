Radio station searches for a song for Northamptonshire

BBC Radio Northampton is on a quest to find the perfect song for the county.

The aim of the contest, titled ‘Search for a Northamptonshire Song’, is to find a song by an unsigned artist to be adopted by the county and performed at this year’s Northamptonshire Day celebrations on Sunday 23 October at Brixworth Country Park.

The shortlisted songs will be judged by a whole host of inspirational names from the county including local musician Billy Lockett, the voice of BBC Radio Northampton’s BBC introducing Show Lal Muttock, councillor and founder of Northamptonshire Day, Joan Kirkbride, Northampton businesswoman and Founder of BEFFTA Entertainment awards, Pauline Long, and Northampton Inspirational Woman of the Year, Neelam Aggarwal.

Editor of BBC Radio Northampton, Helen Grimes, said: “The aim of the competition is to find an anthem for the county so lyrics will need to be catchy as well as celebratory of Northamptonshire.

“All you need to do is email your just one minute of your song entry to us before Friday 7th October; you can find all the details on our website [here]. If you are successfully shortlisted, your song goes to a public vote, which will be open from Monday 17th October to Friday 21st October, to choose a winner.

“Last year we asked for help to create a Northamptonshire Dish and we came up with the amazing Northamptonshire Tawery and we’re hoping to follow on from that success with the ‘Search for a Northamptonshire Song’ vote.”

For more information about ‘Search for a Northamptonshire song’ visit www.bbc.co.uk/radionorthampton