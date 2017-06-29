Racer completes 10-minute lap of Rockingham Speedway - on a mobility scooter

It’s not every day you see a mobility scooter whizzing around a motor racing circuit, but that’s exactly what visitors to Rockingham Speedway witnessed last weekend.

Former instructor Noel Wilson was back at the Northamptonshire circuit over the two days to set new lap times of both the UK’s only banked oval and the International Super Sports Car Circuit to help raise money for charity.

Noel, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2013, had the idea of setting up Motor Sport for MS last year with the aim of completing lap times on his 8mph mobility scooter around various motorsport venues in the UK from race circuits to drag strips and short ovals to hill climbs.

So far, Noel has set 16 one-off lap times at a number of top motor racing circuits including Silverstone and completed the full Isle of Man TT Mountain 37.7 mile course.

Last weekend he ticked Rockingham off his to-do-list, raising a fantastic £750 to bring his running total to £13,302.

Both lap times were officially recorded by the race event’s timekeeper, TSL-Timing Ltd.

It took Noel just under 10 minutes (9:56.017) to go around the 1.5-mile oval but took him slightly longer to complete the 1.97-mile International Super Sports Car Circuit, posting a lap time of 12:35.99.

Noel said: “My aim is to raise £20,000 while I still can.

“Multiple Sclerosis is a horrible condition to live with and although it is too late for me to be helped, I hope my efforts will help a younger generation.

“The money I raise will be shared between the MS Society and my local Milton Keynes support group.”

Noel has cosmetically modified his mobility scooter, wrapping it in the colours of KC Motorsport Groups (KCMG) Oreca which won the LMP2 Class at the 2015 Le Mans 24-hour race in the hands of, amongst others, his friend Matt Howson.

It has also been fitted with a Sparco race seat and six point harness.

To complete each lap time, Noel is kitted out in full race gear including suit, boots, gloves, helmet and HANS device, all kindly donated by Stand 21.

For more information about how you can help, visit http://www.motorsportforMS.co.uk or follow the charity on Facebook or twitter by following Motor Sport for MS and @MotorSportforMS respectively.