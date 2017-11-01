Rabbits ‘beheaded’ and left in hutch in Kettering

Two rabbits were deliberately killed and left in their hutch in Kettering.

The attack took place in the garden of a property in Hillside Avenue between 10pm on October 18 and 7am the following morning.

It’s believed the offender beheaded the animals.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that two rabbits were found dead in their hutch at a property in Hillside Avenue, Kettering.

“It is believed they were killed deliberately.”

Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact police on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.