Quiz raises hundreds of pounds for Wellingborough community centre

More than £700 was raised by a quiz night held at Glamis Hall in Wellingborough.

Teams turned out for the quiz with ‘Gadders’ from Radio Northampton asking the questions at the community centre in Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough, on Saturday.

Ticket sales as well as a raffle and a bar available on the night helped raise £770 in total for Glamis Hall.

And the community centre has another fundraiser coming up with its third annual Christmas Festival taking place from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturday, December 2.

There will be craft stalls, tea and coffee, food, seasonal gifts to buy and other activities.

Children can meet Santa for £5 and they will also receive a present and a gift bag.

For more information about Glamis Hall, its events and the services it provides, click here